Melco named Socially Responsible Operator of the Year at 12th International Gaming Awards

Melco Resorts & Entertainment, the company behind Cyprus’ integrated casino resort, has been named Socially Responsible Operator of the Year (Land Based) at the 12th International Gaming Awards (IGA).

Melco was shortlisted and named the category’s winner among global integrated resorts and gaming operators, by a judging panel of worldwide gaming industry experts. The award recognises Melco’s proactive and innovative corporate social responsibility initiatives, in particular to promote and enhance processes and safeguards towards responsible gaming.

Akiko Takahashi, Executive Vice President, Chief Officer of Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, received the award at the ceremony held in London.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “Responsible gaming has been and continues to be a top priority for Melco. We are thrilled to receive this award from IGA as a testament to the efforts we dedicate to this highly significant focus area as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and would like to take this opportunity to thank the organisers and our employees who made this achievement possible.”

Melco’s three-pronged system utilises a comprehensive framework to implement initiatives developed for responsible gaming; including process and technology, community engagement and employee education. Melco continues to promote and raise awareness of responsible gaming both internally and externally through its best-in-class and pre-emptive strategies to benefit a healthier, and more sustainable society.

Most recently, the company sponsored, produced and aired a responsible gaming public service video on primetime television in Macau promoting the importance of family support to help one stay in control, and hosts regular responsible gaming workshops for women in the community free of charge.

Internally, Melco hosts a wide range of activities and training courses for employees to better understand and further promote the message of responsible gaming. Recognition for Melco’s CSR programs and system dedicated to responsible gaming include being the first and only integrated resort operator to attain CSR Gold Award twice at Business Awards of Macau (2013 and 2017).

