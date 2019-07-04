Meditative Movement in Lavender

Experience connection with the self and nature in the lavender labyrinth through meditation and movement. Veronica and Melina will guide you on a spiritual walk, where you will bond with mother earth and inner psyche on a higher level.
First, we will meditate while walking through lavender with the aim to transform our self to our greatest potential. We will have a moment to send our aspirations, wishes or goals to mother earth.
Then, we will move to explore ways of achieving what we desire and need in life, while being surrounded by lavender.
At the end, we will taste refreshing lavender lemonade and frozen lavender sorbet to fulfill this experience.
CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth
13th of July
4:30 PM – 6:30 PM