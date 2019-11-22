Medical cannabis call for interest process gets stuck

Even though the Health Ministry’s call for interest in the cultivation and production of medical cannabis in Cyprus was imminent, it appears that the process got stuck, according to informed sources.

One told Phileleftheros that both the Auditor General’s Office and the Treasury believe state revenue from this practice will be too low and have called on the Ministry to review the relevant fees.

Both institutions consider that while private companies will be making millions every year the state’s received funds are estimated to be just around €30,000.

As things stand today, getting a cannabis production license amounts to €500,000 while its annual renewal is €30,000.

The Treasury was the first to underline that, based on a techno-economic study drafted before the bill was approved profit margins of selected bidders would be huge, estimated at tens of millions annually. Thus, the set fee of €30,000 is insufficient.

Both state institutions requested a re-examination of the matter before the tender is called so that fees are revised. And both have proposed the amendment of state regulations so that revenue is calculated as a percentage of corporate income. The Audit Office also proposed a public consultation on preliminary draft criteria.

After the competition is announced officially, stakeholders will have no more than three months to submit applications and all procedures required by law will immediately follow. The whole process is expected to be completed by end of the first half of 2020.

Insiders also said that interest by investors is huge and informally expressed by medical cannabis growers active in the US, Canada, Russia, Israel and other countries.

Investing in pharmaceutical cannabis is not at all simple, with safety protocols included being exceptionally strict, one also said.

And gave as an example the recently-approved bill’s provision that an applicant must have at least five years of practical experience in the cultivation and production of cannabis.

