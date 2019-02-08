Mavrokolympos Botanic Garden in a protected natural green area, have created landscaped gardens, waiting to welcome you. Full of fruit trees, herbs, aromatic and ornamental plants. On top of a hill with panoramic views of the mavrokolympos dam and the Mediterranean blue sea, offering spiritual tranquility and visual pleasure. The land’s formation and the region’s microclimate make it a paradise for plants and animals. In the midst of this colorful and vivid landscape you can relax and take it easy.

Mission

To collect, cultivate and display many species of fruit trees from all over the world, herbs, aromatic, pharmaceutical and ornamental plants, labeled with their botanical names. To welcome visitors of all ages, combining enjoyment with spiritual tranquility and visual pleasure. To welcome visitors, students young people interested to study or acquire knowledge on our different species of plants.

Services

To welcome you with a garden tour, visit the aromatic/herbs shop, visit the museum and relax, taking photo memories back home. In season they can offer traditional species of vegetables,fruit and produce (either fresh or dried), that are cultivated here with organic methods, providing our kitchen with all the ingredients necessary in producing fresh, healthy and tasty food.

Email

[email protected]

Phone

99625050 – 99313636

Address

Mavrokolympos Botanic

Aromatic Gardens

Akoursos, Paphos, Cyprus