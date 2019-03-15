Marios Frangoulis – Let’s fall in love

Every appearance of Marios Frangoulis is a celebration of music. This time, the beloved international star chooses to perform emblematic songs that have been engraved in the minds and hearts of all his friends about love and love.

“Let’s fall in love” is the slogan of the concert, the code to open the doors and the audience to follow the voice of Marios Fragoulis on the paths of the most beautiful erotic songs. With “Let’s fall in love”, Marios Fragoulis meets amongst others his favorite protagonists and roles he has played in the past in the world’s most famous theaters in Scala in Milan, and the famous West End of London.

Marios Fragoulis will celebrate life, passion and love through the melodies he chose for you on March 24 at the Pattichion Municipal Theater of Lemesos at 20.30.

Venue:

Strovolos Municipal Theatre

Strovolos Avenue 100

Strovolos, Lefkosia, Cyprus

Phone: +357 22 313 010

Website: www.strovolos.org.cy

Tickets: €25, €20

shop.tickethour.com/showEventInfo.html?idEvent=2791#