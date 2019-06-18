Marinated salmon skewers

Ingredients
- 500 gr (4 fillets) salmon
- Cherry tomatoes
- Sliced sweet red peppers
- Salt and pepper
For the marinade:
- 1/2 cup barbecue
- 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
Method
Step 1:
Prepare the marinade first: In a bowl, mix the barbecue sauce, sweet chili Sauce and lemon zest.
Step 2:
Cut the salmon into small pieces – cubes, add salt and pepper and put it in the bowl with the sauce.
Step 3:
Mix well and cover the bowl with a plastic membrane.
Step 4:
Store the salmon in the fridge four at least 30 minutes.
Step 5:
Put some wooden skewers in cold water to avoid them burning while baking.
Step 6:
Drain them well.
Step 7:
Take the salmon out of the fridge and let it get a room temperature.
Step 8:
Pass the salmon on the skewers and grill over charcoal for 10 minutes.
Step 9:
Turn the fish frequently.
Step 10:
You can also bake them in a frying pan or in a preheated oven at 180 ° C for 15 minutes.
Step 11:
If you decide to bake them in an oven, cook the salmon in the sauce.
Step 12:
Serve the salmon with cherry tomatoes, peppers, green salad and rice.
By Chryso Lefou