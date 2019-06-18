Menu
Local Food

Marinated salmon skewers

Ingredients

  • 500 gr (4 fillets) salmon
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Sliced sweet red peppers
  • Salt and pepper

For the marinade:

  • 1/2 cup barbecue
  • 1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

Method

Step 1:

Prepare the marinade first: In a bowl, mix the barbecue sauce, sweet chili Sauce and lemon zest.

Step 2:

Cut the salmon into small pieces – cubes, add salt and pepper and put it in the bowl with the sauce.

Step 3:

Mix well and cover the bowl with a plastic membrane.

Step 4:

Store the salmon in the fridge four at least 30 minutes.

Step 5:

Put some wooden skewers in cold water to avoid them burning while baking.

Step 6:

Drain them well.

Step 7:

Take the salmon out of the fridge and let it get a room temperature.

Step 8:

Pass the salmon on the skewers and grill over charcoal for 10 minutes.

Step 9:

Turn the fish frequently.

Step 10:

You can also bake them in a frying pan or in a preheated oven at 180 ° C for 15 minutes.

Step 11:

If you decide to bake them in an oven, cook the salmon in the sauce.

Step 12:

Serve the salmon with cherry tomatoes, peppers, green salad and rice.

By Chryso Lefou

You May Also Like

Local Food
June 18, 2019

Watermelon and yoghurt smoothies

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
June 18, 2019

Anari cheese with strawberries, almonds and honey

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
June 18, 2019

Black eyed peas with broccoli and leeks

Stelios Marathovouniotis