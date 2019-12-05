Marina Breeze Lounge Bar: your day and night floating venue

Marina Breeze Lounge Bar is a floating venue located on the East side of Limassol Marina with an astonishing view of the yachts and the sea.
And it’s all about atmosphere and incredible views at any time of day and night, any season and weather…
Breakfast with cold coffee, fresh juice or smoothy in a sunny summer morning or cosy hot coffee with cake in winter.
Lunch with the colleagues or business partners to break the routine? Amazing idea!
A casual drink after work? Also possible! Try their signature cocktails prepared by experienced mixologists.
An exquisite dinner in a romantic atmosphere next to the sea with the best live music from DJ and impressive selection of dishes combining best trends of Mediterranean, Asian and local cuisine…
There are plenty of thematic evenings and beautiful events with different types of music, food and drinks at Marina Breeze Lounge Bar.
This place is unique in the sense that it offers a very special atmosphere at any given time of the day and every visit is unforgettable!
Marina Breeze Lounge Bar… Your floating all day and night venue!
Limassol Marina,
Limassol Seafront
Tel 25051230
Monday-Friday 10am to 2pm
Saturday-Sunday 9am to 2pm