“Mare Nostrum”: spectacular dance performance in Limassol

Four choreographers, Nadina Loizidou, Maria Messi, Christina Eliadou and Eleni O’Keef and 17 dancers will join their forces illustrating the multiple dimensions and facets of the Mediterranean through movement during the magnificent show organised by the Diastasis Dance.
The performance will be accompanied by the music of the renowned composers Max Richter, Omar Faruk, Brian Keane, Angelo Branduardi, Mikael Karlsson, Abel Korzeniowski and by the music of the Cypriot composer Andreas Giorgallis, who wrote his new tune specially for the show. Actor Thanassis Ioannou is participating.
«Mare Nostrum» με την ομάδα χορού της Διάστασης
«Mare Nostrum»Η ομάδα χορού της Διάστασης παρουσιάζει τις 4 χορογράφους:Ναδινα Λοϊζίδου, Μαρία Μέση, Χριστίνα Ηλιάδου και Ελένη O’Κeefe.Συμμετέχει ο ηθοποιός Θανάσης ΙωάννουΜουσική: διαφόρων σημαντικών συνθετών και με την πρωτότυπη μουσική του Αντρέα Γιωργαλλή17 χορεύτριες ενώνουν την κίνηση τους και σκιαγραφούν την πολύπλευρη Μεσόγειο!10 & 11 Δεκεμβρίου 2019, στις 20:30Παττίχειο Δημοτικό Θέατρο ΛεμεσούΕισιτήρια:Πλατεία €17 , Εξώστης €13)προπωλούνται από το Παττίχειο Θέατρο 25377277και ηλεκτρονικά από την tickethour.com.cyκαι σε όλα τα καστήματα ACS Courier
When
December 10 & 11 at 8.30 pm
Where
Cost
€17/€13
Contacts
Tel: 25 377277, 77 77 70 40