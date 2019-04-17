March inflation up to 1.1% in Cyprus

The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.4% in March 2019, down from 1.5% in February 2019. A year earlier, the rate was 1.4%. European Union annual inflation was 1.6% in March 2019, stable compared to February 2019, according to Eurostat.
A year earlier, the rate was 1.6%. Inflation in Cyprus in March 2019 increased to 1.1% from 0.8% in February 2019 and -0.4% in March 2018. Inflation in Greece increased to 1.0% form 0.8% the month before and 0.2 a year earlier.
The lowest annual rates were registered in Portugal (0.8%) Greece (1.0%) and Cyprus, Ireland, Finland, Croatia, Italy (all at 1.1%) The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (4.2%), Hungary (3.8%) and the Netherlands (2.9%).
Compared with February 2019, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in two and rose in nineteen.
In March 2019, the highest contribution to the annual euro area inflation rate came from energy (+0.52 percentage points, pp), followed by services (+0.51 pp), food, alcohol & tobacco (+0.34 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.04 pp).
(Cyprus News Agency)