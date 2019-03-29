Manoushe Lebanese Food & Bakery

Two shops next to each other, a confectionery and a fast food restaurant.
In the confectionery you will find a big variety of baklavas with mabruma pistachio, a big kataifi roll with pistachio filling, a mukkiye with coconut and pistachio and crocodiles. The highlight of the shop though is the knafeh Nabulsi. It is served in a single portion or in a large clay pot, which is baked on spot. Also worth trying are the knafeh triangles, small triangles with anari cheese, which you should eat fresh.
In the restaurant you will find many Lebanese foods and salads.
Between the two shops there is a small space where you can enjoy your sweet or food.
Ellados 89, Limassol, 25746745