UPDATE – 29-year-old asylum seeker dies after a fight in the old town of Nicosia

A man found dead during the early hours of Sunday near the central bus station at Solomou Square in Nicosia, is a 29-year-old African asylum seeker who apparently died after being stubbed with a broken bottle during a fight. Arrests are expected within the day, police say.

According to the police, a fight among foreign citizens broke out at Aristokyprou Street in the old part of the capital. At around three o clock on Sunday morning, people informed the police that there was a man lying in a pool of blood at Solomou Square.

He was rushed to Nicosia General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The victim had suffered injuries on his hand and on his back from a broken bottle which appear to have been caused during the fight.

The autopsy will take place tomorrow as investigations on what caused the fight and who stabbed the victim continue.