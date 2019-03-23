Man wanted in Germany for terrorist links, arrested in Cyprus

A man wanted by German Authorities for suspected terrorist activities was arrested on Friday by Cypriot Authorities, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said yesterday, confirming Phileleftheros’ story on the arrest.
The suspect was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant and deportation order which had been submitted to the Cypriot Authorities.
He is a Kurd with Turkish nationality and holder of Cypriot travel documents. In the past, the Spokesman said, the man was recognized as a political refugee.
Cypriot judiciary has sixty days to give a decision concerning the European warrant.