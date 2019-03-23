Menu
Local

Man wanted in Germany for terrorist links, arrested in Cyprus

March 24, 2019 at 9:14am
Edited by

A man wanted by German Authorities for suspected terrorist activities was arrested on Friday by Cypriot Authorities, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said yesterday, confirming Phileleftheros’ story on the arrest.

The suspect was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant and deportation order which had been submitted to the Cypriot Authorities.

He is a Kurd with Turkish nationality and holder of Cypriot travel documents. In the past, the Spokesman said, the man was recognized as a political refugee.

Cypriot judiciary has sixty days to give a decision concerning the European warrant.

You May Also Like

Local
March 23, 2019

The Forestry Department issues a statement concerning the turtles’ nesting beach

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
March 23, 2019

Over 10,000 take part in first day of Limassol Marathon (pics)

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
March 23, 2019

House President praises Cyprus-India relations

Andreas Nicolaides