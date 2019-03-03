Menu
Man wanted in Germany arrested at Larnaca Airport

March 3, 2019
A man wanted in Germany for fraud and forgery has been arrested at Larnaca Airport.

The Cyprus News Agency said the man is a 38 year old Greek passport holder. He was arrested on Saturday as he was preparing to leave the country.

On presentation of his passport, immigration officials found that a European arrest warrant was pending against him and he was taken into custody.

It said that the man is wanted in Germany for conspiracy to commit an offence, forgery, circulating a false document and obtaining money under false pretenses.

All the alleged offences were committed in Germany.

 

 

