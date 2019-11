Police are asking for the public help to find Apostolos Hadjiapostolou, 41 years old, from Limassol to facilitate investigations concerning death threat and other offences committed in Limassol between October 24, 2019, and November 1, 2019.

Anyone who may assist in locating him, please contact Limassol CID at 25-805057, the nearest Police Station or the Citizens’ Hot Line at 1460.

Source: Philnews