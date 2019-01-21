Man wanted for Rodotheou murder attempt arrested in Kyrenia

“Police” in Turkish-occupied Kyrenia arrested 37 year old Dydi Rudolf or Balazov Miroslav from Slovakia, who is wanted by Republic of Cyprus authorities for allegedly being involved in the murder attempt against Nikos Rodotheou.
According to Haber Kibris, Rudolf was arrested in his home in Kyrenia after “police” were tipped off about his location.
Greek Cypriot Iosif Iosif also known as Sifis, who reportedly is Rudolf’s accomplice, was also arrested in the occupied north on January 10.
On November 26, Nicos Rodotheou was driving his car near the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, when two men on a motorbike opened fire against his car and sped off.
Five bullets hit the back of the car. Rodotheou was not hurt.
Another three individuals are in custody in the same case and have been referred to stand trial before the Nicosia Criminal Court.
