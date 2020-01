Police are looking for the man pictured below to facilitate investigations into flat break-ins and burglaries, philenews reports.

The crimes were commited recently in Yermasoyia and Ayios Tychonas areas in Limassol.

Police are calling on anyone with information on the man to contact Limassol CID on 25805057, or the nearest police station, or the citizens’ line on 1460, or submit an electronic form via the police app.

