Man wanted for assault, carrying illegal weapon (photo)

January 17, 2020 at 11:29am

Police are looking for the man pictured below in relation to its investigation of injury, assault, and carrying a knife with the intention to excite terror, according to philenews.

The crimes were committed on Sunday night, January 12, 2020, in Akaki.

The wanted man, aged 25 years, has been named as Mohamed Khaled Kamel Elsayed and is from Egypt.

In the police announcement, he is described as a dark person of regular height with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police call on anyone who has information to contact the Peristerona police station on 22-607605  or their nearest police station, or the citizens’ line on 1460.

