A man threatened to set himself on fire in Paphos’ labour office on Tuesday.
According to philenews, the man went to the office on Tuesday morning to submit a request.
Disappointed by the answer he received by office staff he started shouting and telling people to move away because he would set himself on fire, claiming that he had doused himself in petrol.
Members of the public contacted police, who rushed to the scene and managed to immobilise the man.
He was then taken to a local police station for questioning.