Man sought for human trafficking (photo)

Police are looking for Leonidas Aristodemou, 37, as part of an investigation into the trafficking of an adult person and a sham marriage.
In an announcement, police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for the 37 year old.
The case involves trafficking an adult person with the aim of committing a criminal offence, a sham marriage, securing documents under false pretenses and conspiracy to commit an offence, it added.
The alleged offences were committed in 2018 και 2019 in the Republic of Cyprus.
Aristodemou is of slight build, 1.80 metres tall with short black hair and a beard.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Larnaca CID on 24804060, the citizen’s help line on 1460 or the closest police station.