Man sought as part of arson inquiry (photo)

Police are looking for Marios Kalaindjis, 27, from Greece in connection with inquiries into the arson of car repair workshop in Lakatamia industrial zone at 3.10 this morning.
Kalaindjis is a resident of Nicosia. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Nicosia CID on 22802222 or the closest police station or the citizen’s help line on 1460.
The fire caused considerable damage to the workshop and to equipment and cars inside. Three other cars parked outside were also damaged, the fire service said.