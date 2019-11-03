Menu
Local

Man shot in the head outside a club in Nicosia (photos)

November 3, 2019 at 8:54am
Edited by

Two men got into an argument outside a club in Engomi, Nicosia, during the early hours of Sunday and according to the police report one of them drew a gun and shot the other on the head.

The victim, who is from Syria, was transferred to Nicosia General Hospital where he is being treated for severe head injuries.

The police are searching for a Greek Cypriot man.

According to information, a second person believed to be the victim’s brother has visited the hospital saying that had also been injured in the incident.

 

You May Also Like

Local
November 3, 2019

Isolated showers on Sunday, above average temperatures from Tuesday

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
November 3, 2019

Queens of Amathus: Documentary explores the lives of women who migrated from Cyprus to Birmingham

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
November 3, 2019

“Turkey has huge responsibilities over missing persons”

Andreas Nicolaides