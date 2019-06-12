Man sentenced to four months in jail for assaulting woman

A man was sentenced to four months in jail yesterday for indecent assaults on his caregiver.
According to court, the assaults happened between 2013-2014.
The woman who was working as a caregiver for the man, who is physically disabled, said that he had been touching her without her consent during work.
She added that she was forced to quit her job in June 2014 after a similar incident.
The court deemed the man guilty and sentenced him to four months in jail.
The judge said that she took the man’s health condition into consideration and the fact that the assaults were repeated and not a single, isolated incident.