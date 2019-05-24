Man remanded on suspicion of sexually assaulting grandaughter

A 60 year old man was remanded in custody by the Nicosia district court on Friday after his 14 year old granddaughter told police that he had raped her when she was 11, philenews reports.

The man was remanded in custody for seven days during a closed door hearing. The suspect, who appeared in court without a lawyer, denies any involvement.

Philenews reports that the girl had gone to the police with her mother to file the complaint. She told police that the incident occurred three years ago, when she was staying with her grandfather for a few days during the holidays.

She said that as she was sleeping, the suspect put his hand over her face and raped her but that she recognised the tattoo on his hand.

