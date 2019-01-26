Menu
Man remanded for receiving €26.000 to… break magic spells

January 26, 2019 at 12:08pm
Police are investigating a curious case involving two municipal employees, a woman and magic spells. On Friday a man was remanded in custody for five days pending investigation.

The 30-year-old man who works at one of Nicosia’s municipalities was arrested after a 34-year-old man who works at the same municipality filed a complaint against him.

According to ‘Phileleftheros’, the 34-year-old man claimed that he had paid the 30-year-old €26.000 in a period of three years for allegedly helping him break magic spells cast upon him by a woman.

Police are interviewing all people involved as well as other municipality employees and relatives of the two men.

