Man remanded after 350 grams of cocaine found in body

A 22 year old man has been remanded in custody for six days by Larnaca district court after he was caught with cocaine he had ingested in order to bring it to Cyprus.

Police said that acting on a tip off, anti narcotics officers stopped the man on arrival at Larnaca Airport on Friday night. Nothing was found in his luggage or on his person, but a scan at Larnaca Hospital showed foreign objects in his stomach.

He has so far expelled 36 sachets containing 350 grams of cocaine. Police said a small number of sachets are still in his body.

He appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.