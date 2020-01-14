Man jailed for two years for possession of child pornography

Nicosia Criminal Court on Tuesday sentenced a 27 year old man to jail for two years after he pleaded guilty to possession of 106 files of child pornography.
The court castigated the unacceptable and repulsive behaviour and said that sentencing must act as a deterrent.
In mitigation, the court took into consideration the defendant’s clean record, his immediate admission to the offence and the relatively small number of pornographic material.
The court rejected a request from counsel for the defence to suspend the jail term.