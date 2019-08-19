Menu
Local

Man jailed for four years for possession of weapons

August 19, 2019 at 3:34pm
Edited by

Larnaca Criminal Court on Monday handed down a four year sentence to a 38 year old man from Paralimni after finding him guilty of illegal possession of hunting rifles, illegal possession of explosives, possession, use and sale of drugs, possession of illegal equipment to trap birds, illegal possession of a metal detector and possession of duty free goods.

Police searched his house in Paralimni on April 2-3, 2018 and found among other an anti-tank RPG launcher and a missile, a hand grenade, a gun, two hunting rifles, cartridges,  119 limesticks and equipment mimicking wild birds.

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 19, 2019

Forces Network shines spotlight on RAF Akrotiri met office (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 19, 2019

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Troodos mountains

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
August 19, 2019

Pyroi refugees say they will continue efforts to return home

Bouli Hadjioannou