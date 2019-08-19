Man jailed for four years for possession of weapons

Larnaca Criminal Court on Monday handed down a four year sentence to a 38 year old man from Paralimni after finding him guilty of illegal possession of hunting rifles, illegal possession of explosives, possession, use and sale of drugs, possession of illegal equipment to trap birds, illegal possession of a metal detector and possession of duty free goods.
Police searched his house in Paralimni on April 2-3, 2018 and found among other an anti-tank RPG launcher and a missile, a hand grenade, a gun, two hunting rifles, cartridges, 119 limesticks and equipment mimicking wild birds.