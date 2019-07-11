Man jailed for 8 years for possession of cocaine with intent to supply

Paphos Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced a 40 year old man to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing 999 grams of cocaine with intent to supply.

The man has been in custody since his arrest on April 5.

In handing down its sentence, the court said that the offences were among the most serious as drug abuse has become a scourge in society, particularly among young people.

It added that even though the defendant had been forgiven part of his sentence for a similar offence, he had re-offended. The argument that he was under pressure from the drug world was no excuse, the court added.

Arguing in mitigation, defence lawyers said that their client accepted responsibility for his actions, had immediately admitted to the charges and was now no longer using drugs.