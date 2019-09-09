Man jailed for 15 years for possession of 15 kilos of cocaine

Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court on Monday jailed a 25 year old for 15 years after he pleaded guilty to possession of 15 kilos of cocaine with intent to supply, conspiracy to commit an offence, impersonation and forgery.

This follows the discovery in March of two parcels which contained 15 kilos of cocaine after communication from the Dutch authorities.

The drugs were replaced and the parcels delivered to an apartment block in Pervolia where the defendant picked them up. He was then stopped by anti narcotics officers and arrested.

He told police he had agreed to pick up the parcels for someone else for a fee as he was unemployed and needed money. He said that he knew that there were drugs in the parcels but thought it was just a couple of kilos of cannabis.

In passing sentence, the presiding judge noted that the defendant’s parents were ill and that he had initially offered to cooperate with police but then stopped all cooperation after receiving threats to himself and his family.

He pointed out that the defendant was involved in an organised criminal ring and even though he was not the mastermind, he nevertheless played an important role in trafficking the drugs.