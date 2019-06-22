Man in custody on suspicion of assaulting room mate

A 28 year old man is in police custody in Paphos on suspicion of causing real bodily harm to another man of the same age on Friday night.

Police said that a man had gone to Limassol police station to reports that his room mate had hit him with a knife at the back of the head during an argument.

He was taken to hospital by police to where the doctor administered stitches to his injuries. He refused to remain in hospital and signed the relevant document to be discharged.

Paphos CID police officers went to the house and arrested the 28 year suspect.

Police investigations continue.