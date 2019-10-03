Man held for sexual exploitation of children and child porn

A 28 year old man is under arrest for obtaining naked photos and videos of minors while pretending to be a woman, police said.

They said that the man was arrested on Wednesday as part of police inquiries into sexual exploitation of children, acquiring/possession and access to child pornography and online impersonation.

His arrest followed a complaint submitted by a minor that the 28 year old had used a fake profile on social media, pretending to be a woman, to secure photos and videos of the youngster naked.

Police searched his house and took away for forensic tests a laptop, two mobile telephones and a memory card.

During questioning, the 28 year admitted to the offence and said that he had acquired photos and videos in the same way from four other minors, the police announcement said.

The cyber crime unit is investigating.