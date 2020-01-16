Man held after underage girl says photos of her naked posted online

A 24 year old man is under arrest to facilitate police investigations into a case of possession of child pornography, sexual abuse of a minor and grooming a minor.
Police said that the arrest followed a complaint submitted to the cyber crime unit by an underage girl that photos of her naked had been posted on social media.
Two mobile phones, one found in the possession of the 24 year old and one at his house, were taken away for forensic checks.
The cyber crime unit and Paphos CID are investigating.