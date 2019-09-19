Man found dead outside his apartment in Paphos

A 41-year-old man was found dead outside his apartment in Kato Paphos on Thursday afternoon.
According to Philenews, a 41 year old man from Russia was found on the floor unconscious at his apartment doorstep. Neighbours called the police after hearing the man’s cries for help.
Police immediately arrived at the scene and an ambulance took the 41-year-old to Paphos General Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.
Citing sources, philenews said police officers who examined the body did not find any external injuries.
Investigations are underway. Initial indications do not suggest foul play, philenews added.