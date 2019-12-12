Menu
Man found dead at central Nicosia high-rise still unidentified

December 12, 2019 at 4:47pm
The identity of a man found dead early on Thursday at a central Nicosia high-rise currently under construction has yet to be identified.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told Cyprus News Agency that foul play is initially ruled out.

Andreou also said that the man’s body was found on the third floor of the building following a report to the police made around 9am.

Investigations are ongoing in an effort to clarify the exact circumstances under which the unidentified man lost has his life, he added.

A post mortem examination scheduled for Friday morning is expected to shed light on the cause of death.

