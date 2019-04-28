Man dies in Paphos hotel swimming pool

A British holidaymaker was found floating unconscious in a Paphos hotel swimming pool at around 3.30 pm on Sunday and was taken to Paphos Hospital where he was pronounced dead, philenews reports.
It said the man was about 55 years old. Foul play is not suspected. The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem.
Earlier on Sunday, a 74 year old woman from Austria was pronounced dead at Famagusta Hospital where she was taken after she was found floating unconscious in the sea in Ayia Napa.
