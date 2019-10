A 50-year old man was arrested on Friday in a village in Paphos district after police found in the house he resides 47 cannabis plants in his house.

Police said the drug squad, having gathered and evaluated information, obtained a search warrant for the man’s house, during which police officers found 47 cannabis plants, 20 to 150 cm high.

The man, who comes from Limassol but lives in a village in Paphos district, was retained.

Paphos drug squad continues its investigations into the case.