Man detained in connection with theft from a Nicosia shop

A 30 year-old man was detained by the police on Saturday, after he had allegedly admitted the theft of various items from the shop he was working at. A saleswoman, in charge of the shop, reported to the police that the man was found to have in his possession a wallet and a bottle of perfume, as they were closing the shop. Police officers, having secured his written consent, searched his house and he handed over to them 13 watches, two pairs of glasses and three bottles of perfume, which he is said to have admitted that he stole them from the shop. The man was detained by the police. Investigation into the case continue, Nicosia police said.