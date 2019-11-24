Menu
International

Man charged with human trafficking in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry

November 24, 2019 at 1:13pm
Edited by

British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking offences as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month.

The police said in a statement that Christopher Kennedy was arrested on Friday, Nov. 22, and that he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court in England on Monday.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law, it said.

The victims, 31 males and eight women, were found in a truck container on an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, not far from docks on the River Thames, on Oct. 23.

The truck driver, who is also from Northern Ireland, has been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, and money laundering.

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
November 24, 2019

Small plane crashes in eastern Congo, killing at least 24 people

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
November 24, 2019

France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
November 24, 2019

Two dead after massive floods hit southeastern France

Bouli Hadjioannou