Man arrested on suspicion of scamming 77 year old man out of €3,300

Police arrested a 27 year old man at Ayios Dometios checkpoint on Wednesday on suspicion of scamming a 77 year old man out of €3,300.
According to police, on November 30 the 77 year old hired the 27 year old to repair the roof of his home in Limassol for €3,300.
The 77 year old said that the next day, the 27 year old arrived at the house with another person in order to fix the roof.
The complainant left the house, without locking it and when he returned gave the €3,300 to the 27 year old. He then left the house again.
On his return, he found that the two men had not repaired the roof and that €600 in cash was missing from his bedroom.
After obtaining testimony linking him to the crime, police arrested the 27 year old at Ayios Dometios checkpoint on Wednesday afternoon, while he was trying to go to the occupied north.