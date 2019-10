A 35 year old man is under arrest as police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit an offence and the illegal import and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The 35 year old was arrested on Sunday arrival at Larnaca airport after a police found 15 nylon bags with 17 kilos and 715 grams of cannabis in his luggage.

The suspect appeared before Larnaca district court on Monday and was remanded in custody for eight days,