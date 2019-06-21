Man arrested in suspected human trafficking case

Police said on Friday they have identified two possible victims of human trafficking and have arrested a 25 year old man to facilitate investigations into a human trafficking and sham marriage case.

In an announcement on their website, police said that they had received information on June 19 that an 18 year old woman from a European country was being held against her will in Nicosia.

At around 1.40 am yesterday, police located the woman at passport control at Larnaca Airport as she was preparing to return to her country. With her was another woman aged 21 and the 25 year old man.

Nicosia CID went to the airport and picked up the three for questioning.

It emerged that the two women had arrived in Cyprus on June 16 and during their stay here had carried out sham weddings with third country nationals which appear to have been arranged by the suspect for a fee.

The 25 year old was arrested and is in custody. The two women were handed over to the unit against human trafficking which determined they may be possible victims of human trafficking.

Investigations continue.

