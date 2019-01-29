Man arrested for murder of elderly man found dead after house fire

A 21 year old man from Larnaca was arrested late on Tuesday afternoon as a suspect in the death of Yiorgos Mavrommatis, 76, who was found dead after a fire at his home on Sunday morning.
Police said that the post-mortem carried out at Larnaca Hospital day showed that the victim had suffered a violent death.
The Cyprus News Agency said investigators believe the Mavrommatis had been murdered during a botched robbery.
The suspect is due to appear in court on Wednesday to be remanded in custody.
The 76 year old lived alone. His burnt body was found by the fire fighters who were called in by residents to extinguish a fire at his house in Larnaca at around 7 am.
A gas heater in his bedroom had exploded, leading to a second fire to break out there.
Fire fighters and police found the victim in his bedroom.