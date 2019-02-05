Man arrested for illegal possession of duty free tobacco

A 52 year old man is under arrest after Limassol police found a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes believed to have been brought over from the Turkish occupied north in his car.

The Cyprus News Agency said that police stopped the suspect’s van at around 8.15 pm on Monday evening.

It added that the man is known to authorities for similar offences.

Police found 3,200 euro in cash, 955 packets of cigarettes and 14 kilos of tobacco. The duty due on the tobacco is 6,620 euro.

The man was taken in for questioning and reportedly told police that he had obtained the tobacco from the occupied north.

The tobacco and money were confiscated. The man said he was unable to pay an out of court fine and is expected to appear before Limassol district court today to be charged with illegal possession of tax free goods and failing to pay duty.