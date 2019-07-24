Menu
Man arrested as police probe child pornography case

July 24, 2019 at 10:12am
A 64 year old man is under arrest as police investigate a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

Police said that its cyber crime unit had investigated an internet user on online chat rooms who was discussing the sexual abuse of children.

They found that the user had downloaded child pornography, an arrest warrant was issued and the man found and arrested.

In his possession police found two mobile telephones, a tablet, three computers, a hard disc, four external discs, a USB and two memory cards.

Police inquiries continue.

