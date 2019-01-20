Man allegedly pushed partner off balcony – police investigating attempted murder case

Police said they are investigating an attempted murder case after a 56 year old man allegedly pushed his 32 year old partner off a balcony on Sunday in Nicosia.
Around 6:30 am on Sunday, police said they were informed about an injury in Nicosia.
Officers who went to the scene found the 32 year old woman lying on the ground, injured.
She was then was taken by ambulance to Nicosia General Hospital, where she underwent surgery for spine fractures.
She reported that her partner pushed her off the balcony during an argument they had at their flat on Sunday morning.
An arrest warrant for the 56 year old man has been issued.
He is denying any involvement in the case.
