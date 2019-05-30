Make Music Nicosia 2019

On Friday, June 21st, the first Make Music Nicosia festival, will fill within the walls Nicosia’s outdoor spaces and music venues with over one hundred live concerts and music activities, free and open to the public. From classical to folk and traditional, hip hop to opera, Latin, Jazz to punk and rock, electronic and experimental live music of all kinds will resound on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, and in partnership with cultural institutions and businesses, on the longest day of the year. Unlike a traditional musical festival, Make Music Day brings music of all persuasions and skill levels and anyone can participate!

Join us in music walks, enjoy live music of all kinds for free, play music with us and discover and praise the musician in you!

FREE ENTRANCE FOR ALL!

With the support of Nicosia Municipality.