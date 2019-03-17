Mainly fine with temperatures at 22 C inland

Monday will be mainly fine with local increased cloud in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be 22 C inland, around 20 C on the west coast, 21 C on the remaining coasts and 14 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine though there may be low cloud and light fog in areas. Temperatures will fall to 9 C inland, around 11 C on the coasts and 5 C in the mountains.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mainly fine with increased cloud at intervals. Light fog and low cloud is expected at night and early in the morning.
Thursday will be mainly fine, with increased local cloud at noon and in the afternoon.
Temperatures will remain stable at higher than average for the time of year.
At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin, there was 19 cm of snow on Troodos Square.