Mainly fine with some cloud, possibility of scattered showers

High pressure is affecting the area, while weak low pressure is forecast at intervals on Sunday, the Met Office said in its early morning bulletin.
On Friday there will be intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud and isolated showers are expected in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 23 C inland and on the the coast and around 14 C in the mountains.
Tonight, will see the same pattern of intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of clouds as well as scattered showers. Temperatures will drop to 11 C inland, around 16 C on the coast and 8 C in the mountains.
Over the weekend, mainly fine weather will alternate with intervals of cloud and more scattered showers are forecast. On Sunday the met office is also forecasting isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night. Monday will be mainly fine.
Temperatures will edge up on Saturday to above average for the time of year but will edge down to average by Monday.