Mainly fine with possible showers in the afternoon

Seasonal low pressure is affecting the area.

Friday will start off mainly fine but clouds that form in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms mainly in the mountains, inland and in the east.

Temperature will be 37 C inland, around 32 on the east and south coasts, around 30 C on the remaining coasts and 27 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine. Patchy fog and low cloud may develop in the early hours of the morning.

Temperatures will fall to 23 C inland and the south and east coasts, around 21 C on the remaining coasts and 18 C in the mountains.

The weekend and Monday will start off mainly fine but clouds that form in the afternoon may lead to isolated showers or thunderstorm, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which is close to average for the time of year.