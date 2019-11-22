Menu
Mainly fine with possibility of light showers in afternoon

November 22, 2019 at 7:54am
Weak high pressure is affecting the area and Friday will see increased cloud at intervals which in the afternoon may lead to scattered, light showers mainly in the mountains and in the north.

Temperatures will rise to 23 C inland and on the coast and around 16 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine, even though there will be increased cloud at intervals. Temperatures will fall to 10 C inland, around 13 C on the south coast, around 12 C on the west and north coasts, around 14 C on the east coast and around 6 C in the mountains.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday there will be increased cloud at intervals which may lead to scattered, light showers.

There may be light dust in the atmosphere at intervals from Saturday evening on.

Temperatures are expected to remain at the same levels — which are close to average for the time of year — over the three days.

